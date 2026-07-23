Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 57.69% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Atharv Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.110.26 -58 OPM %-663.64-261.54 -PBDT0.100.09 11 PBT0.070.07 0 NP0.050.05 0
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