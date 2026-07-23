Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Atharv Enterprises remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.110.26-663.64-261.540.100.090.070.070.050.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News