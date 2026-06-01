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Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net Loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 36.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 45.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.30% to Rs 11.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.402.89 18 11.2015.62 -28 OPM %-34.41-144.98 --113.84-46.29 - PBDT-4.43-6.64 33 -28.15-18.62 -51 PBT-4.84-6.99 31 -29.68-19.23 -54 NP-36.11-6.88 -425 -45.59-20.14 -126

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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