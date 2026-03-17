Ather Energy expands its service network to 500 authorised centres across India

Ather Energy announced that it has expanded its service network to 500 authorised centres across India, in tandem with its growing retail footprint. From the beginning, Ather has focused on ensuring service support in every city where it sells its scooters, reinforcing its emphasis on making EV ownership seamless and convenient for riders across markets.

In addition to expanding its service network, Ather continues to invest in service quality, efficiency, and the customer experience. Ather's Gold Service Centres, for instance, are equipped with modern customer lounges, advanced service equipment, and streamlined processes that enhance transparency and reliability. Alongside standard servicing, Ather's ExpressCare initiative, a 60-minute periodic maintenance service, is available at 82 centres, allowing riders to complete routine maintenance quickly and conveniently without compromising quality. In FY26, Ather Energy nearly doubled its service network, expanding from 277 to 500 service centres and significantly increasing its service footprint. These initiatives reflect Ather's ongoing focus on continuously improving the service experience at every touchpoint.