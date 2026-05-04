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Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 100.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 73.75% to Rs 1174.66 crore

Net Loss of Ather Energy reported to Rs 100.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 234.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.75% to Rs 1174.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 517.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 812.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.83% to Rs 3671.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2255.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1174.66676.08 74 3671.762255.01 63 OPM %-5.92-25.48 --11.12-25.76 - PBDT-48.43-189.12 74 -339.24-641.26 47 PBT-100.23-234.36 57 -512.13-812.28 37 NP-100.23-234.36 57 -517.17-812.28 36

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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