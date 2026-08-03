Ather Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 50.87 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.79% to Rs 1216.92 crore

Net Loss of Ather Energy reported to Rs 50.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 178.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.79% to Rs 1216.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 644.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1216.92644.58-2.72-20.84-11.93-130.09-50.87-178.23-50.87-178.23

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