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Ather Energy's Rizta records 3 lakh-unit sales milestone within 2 years of launch

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Ather Energy announced that its family scooter, the Rizta, has crossed the 3 lakh-unit sales milestone within two years of its launch. Introduced in April 2024 as Ather's first family scooter, the Rizta has played a key role in expanding Ather's reach across newer markets and customer segments, becoming the company's largest volume driver. The Rizta crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone in December 2025 and added the next 1 lakh units in just five months, underlining growing demand for family electric scooters and Ather's rapid expansion across newer markets.

Speaking on the milestone, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, Since its launch, the Rizta was sharply positioned as a family scooter and has resonated extremely well with the family audiences across the country. The Rizta has helped us gain a leadership position in FY 26 in Southern India. Additionally, the Rizta has played a crucial role in expanding our market share in middle India' by 4X since its launch in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. In FY '26 the Rizta constituted about 76% of our portfolio and continues to lead our growth.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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