Atishay bags Rs 47 lakh work order from BSNL Bhopal for Wi-Fi and network services

Atishay has secured a new work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), Bhopal, for the supply, installation and commissioning of Wi-Fi and network infrastructure, along with comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) services at IIFM, Bhopal.

The total value of the work order stands at Rs 47.06 lakh. The project is scheduled to be executed within one year from the date of issuance of the installation and commissioning certificate.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and fintech services.