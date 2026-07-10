Atishay gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay added 2.47% to Rs 203.35 after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 82.25 lakh from The Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank, Udaipur.

The order is for the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of Micro ATM devices under the Cooperative Department, Rajasthan.

The project involves deploying Micro ATM devices for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Dairy Societies associated with the bank. The contract is scheduled to be completed by August 7, 2026.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and clarified that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.