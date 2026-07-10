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Atishay gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank

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Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
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Atishay added 2.47% to Rs 203.35 after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 82.25 lakh from The Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank, Udaipur.

The order is for the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of Micro ATM devices under the Cooperative Department, Rajasthan.

The project involves deploying Micro ATM devices for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Dairy Societies associated with the bank. The contract is scheduled to be completed by August 7, 2026.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and clarified that neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and fintech services.

On the financial front, Atishay reported a 25% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1.77 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. Revenue from operations declined 20.79% to Rs 10.17 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 12.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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