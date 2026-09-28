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Atishay receives LoI from Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority

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Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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Atishay has received the letter of Intent for the work of End to End Scanning, Digitization, Indexing and records management services for Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority (PUDA) & its all regional authorities from the Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority (PUDA), Government of Punjab (Authority).

The total value of the work is Rs 2.34 crore, inclusive of applicable GST, with a stipulated completion timeline of 12 months.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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