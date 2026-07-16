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Atishay standalone net profit declines 92.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 13.52 crore

Net profit of Atishay declined 92.73% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.5212.20 11 OPM %3.7716.48 -PBDT0.772.76 -72 PBT0.172.29 -93 NP0.121.65 -93

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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