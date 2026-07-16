Atishay standalone net profit declines 92.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 13.52 croreNet profit of Atishay declined 92.73% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.5212.20 11 OPM %3.7716.48 -PBDT0.772.76 -72 PBT0.172.29 -93 NP0.121.65 -93
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