Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 128.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.69% to Rs 747.62 crore

Net profit of Atlanta Electricals rose 128.87% to Rs 102.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.69% to Rs 747.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 411.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.05% to Rs 201.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 1851.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1244.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.