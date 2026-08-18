Atlanta Electricals receives order of Rs 194 cr from APTRANSCO

For supply of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers

Atlanta Electricals has received a Letter of Intent from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) for the design, manufacture, testing and supply of 12 Nos. of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers.

The total contract value of the order is Rs 193.92 crore (including GST).

The order comprises the supply of 12 units of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers, with the scope covering design, manufacture, testing and supply.