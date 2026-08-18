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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlanta Electricals receives order of Rs 194 cr from APTRANSCO

Atlanta Electricals receives order of Rs 194 cr from APTRANSCO

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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For supply of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers

Atlanta Electricals has received a Letter of Intent from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) for the design, manufacture, testing and supply of 12 Nos. of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers.

The total contract value of the order is Rs 193.92 crore (including GST).

The order comprises the supply of 12 units of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV Auto Transformers, with the scope covering design, manufacture, testing and supply.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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