Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Atlantic Commercial Company reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %033.33 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP-0.050.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cube Highways Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 234.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nettlinx reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Ujala Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story