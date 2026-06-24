Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atmastco bags Rs 57-cr order from L&T MHI Power Boilers

Atmastco announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 57.33 crore from L&T MHI Power Boilers Pvt Ltd for the fabrication and supply of ceiling girders with ICB boiler area structures.

The scope of work includes the fabrication and supply of 4,368 metric tonnes (MT) of ceiling girders for boiler area packages at Adani's thermal power projects in Korba, Raigarh and Anuppur.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed as per the terms specified in the purchase order. Atmastco clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Atmastco is engaged in engineering, fabrication, erection and commissioning activities, along with trading of steel and industrial products.

Shares of Atmastco shed 0.96% to close at Rs 175 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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