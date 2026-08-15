Atmastco consolidated net profit rises 61.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.58% to Rs 42.73 croreNet profit of Atmastco rose 61.36% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.58% to Rs 42.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.7352.48 -19 OPM %16.977.64 -PBDT3.632.13 70 PBT2.301.22 89 NP1.420.88 61
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