Atmastco consolidated net profit rises 61.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.58% to Rs 42.73 crore

Net profit of Atmastco rose 61.36% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.58% to Rs 42.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.42.7352.4816.977.643.632.132.301.221.420.88

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