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ATN International standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of ATN International rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.21 -100 00.21 -100 OPM %0-33.33 -0-85.71 - PBDT0.090.07 29 -0.10-0.01 -900 PBT0.090.07 29 -0.10-0.01 -900 NP0.090.07 29 -0.10-0.01 -900

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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