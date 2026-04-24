Atul Auto announces strategic partnership with Exponent Energy

To develop and deploy rapid charging electric 3-wheelers

Atul Auto and Exponent Energy, the Bengaluru-based energy company building the world's fastest charging energy ecosystem for commercial vehicles, have announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and deploy rapid charging electric 3-wheelers. The companies have also committed to a minimum of 15,000 Exponent-powered 3-wheeler passenger vehicles over three years, representing one of the largest scale-ups of rapid charging EVs in the segment. This marks a significant step in bringing together Atul Auto's decades-long legacy in three-wheeler manufacturing and Exponent Energy's breakthrough technology.

Under this collaboration, Atul Auto's vehicles will be integrated with Exponent Energy's OTO three wheeler mobility platform - a unified architecture bringing together best-in-class battery technology, powertrain systems, and vehicle software. Proven in retrofit deployments, the platform is now being extended to OEM-integrated new vehicles through this partnership. Beyond Exponent's own 15-minute rapid charging network, the platform is interoperable and works seamlessly with standard public and home charging infrastructure, giving drivers the flexibility to choose where to charge on a daily basis.