Atul Auto gains after reporting 40% YoY growth in July 2026 sales

Atul Auto surged 9.65% to Rs 564.80 after the company reported a 39.86% increase in total vehicle sales to 3,800 units in July 2026, compared with 2,717 units in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales rose 28.60% YoY to 3,215 units during the month. Within the domestic segment, internal combustion engine (ICE) three-wheeler sales climbed 44.24% to 2,680 units, while electric vehicle (EV) sales declined 16.67% to 535 units.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

The company had reported a 106.85% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 7.15 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations grew by 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.