Atul Auto gained 6.03% to Rs 504.00 after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Exponent Energy to manufacture and supply 15,000 electric three-wheelers integrated with the latter's battery system and powertrain.

The contract is valued at approximately Rs 490.5 crore, with each Exponent-enabled vehicle priced at around Rs 3.27 lakh. The order will be executed over a period of three years, extendable by an additional six months from the date of state transport authority approvals.

Atul Auto will act as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the electric three-wheelers integrated with Exponent's battery system and powertrain. The collaboration includes manufacturing, supply, servicing, and customer support of electric three-wheelers, it said.