Atul Auto reported total vehicle sales of 3,236 units in May 2026, which is higher by 29.3% as compared with sales figure of 2,502 units recorded in May 2025.

Domestic volumes increased 20.8% YoY to 2,847 units in May 2026. Within this, ICE three-wheeler sales rose 31.1% YoY to 2,351 units, while EV sales declined 12.1% YoY to 496 units.

Including exports, total ICE vehicle sales rose by 41.4% YoY to 2,740 units in May 2026, partially offsetting the 12.1% YoY decline in EV sales volume that added up to 496 units.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.