Atul Auto has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Exponent Energy, a Bengaluru-based energy company and a pioneer in 15 minute rapid charging technology for commercial electric vehicles for manufacturing and supply of 15,000 electric three-wheelers integrated with Exponent's battery system and powertrain during the period of three years [extendable by an additional grace period of six (6) months] from the date of state transport authority approvals.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate Atul Auto's presence in the electric vehicle segment.