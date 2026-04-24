Atul consolidated net profit rises 66.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 1670.07 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 66.13% to Rs 210.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 1670.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1451.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.08% to Rs 677.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 483.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 6273.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5583.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.