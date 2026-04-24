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Atul consolidated net profit rises 66.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 1670.07 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 66.13% to Rs 210.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 1670.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1451.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.08% to Rs 677.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 483.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 6273.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5583.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1670.071451.64 15 6273.545583.35 12 OPM %16.8115.36 -16.4316.35 - PBDT367.98267.80 37 1222.631009.31 21 PBT288.69186.09 55 900.50692.49 30 NP210.15126.50 66 677.90483.93 40

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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