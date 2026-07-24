Atul consolidated net profit rises 91.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 1847.95 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 91.99% to Rs 245.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 127.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 1847.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1847.951478.0021.3015.93424.92259.07346.83177.03245.30127.77

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