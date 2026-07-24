Atul consolidated net profit rises 91.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 1847.95 croreNet profit of Atul rose 91.99% to Rs 245.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 127.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 1847.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1847.951478.00 25 OPM %21.3015.93 -PBDT424.92259.07 64 PBT346.83177.03 96 NP245.30127.77 92
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