Atul advanced 2.18% to Rs 6,267 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 91.98% to Rs 245.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 127.77 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 25.03% YoY to Rs 1,847.95 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's total expenses rose 15.60% YoY to Rs 1,536.52 crore from Rs 1,329.08 crore in the year-ago period. The cost of materials consumed climbed 39.42% YoY to Rs 1,103 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 10.13% YoY to Rs 132.18 crore. Finance costs, however, declined 11.45% YoY to Rs 4.02 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 95.91% to Rs 346.83 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 177.03 crore in Q1 FY26.