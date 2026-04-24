Atul added 2.29% to Rs 6,877.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 62.24% to Rs 211.12 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 130.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 15.05% YoY to Rs 1,670.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 55.15% to Rs 288.71 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 186.09 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 11.94% to Rs 1,472.92 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,315.84 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 889.13 crore (up 25.33% YoY); employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 107.70 crore (down 9.4% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 4.30 crore (down 20.66% YoY) and power, fuel, and water expenses were at Rs 166.13 crore (up 10.69% YoY) during the period under review.