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ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 19.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 20.10 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 19.84% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.24% to Rs 7.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 67.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.1017.78 13 67.6570.57 -4 OPM %11.7912.49 -12.1110.91 - PBDT2.382.84 -16 8.268.43 -2 PBT2.042.56 -20 7.117.36 -3 NP2.062.57 -20 7.167.40 -3

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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