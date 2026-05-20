ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 19.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 20.10 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 19.84% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.24% to Rs 7.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 67.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.