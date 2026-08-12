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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 1.00% in the June 2026 quarter

ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 1.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India rose 1.00% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.6215.26 35 OPM %11.3514.55 -PBDT2.332.27 3 PBT2.012.00 1 NP2.032.01 1

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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