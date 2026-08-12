ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 1.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 20.62 croreNet profit of ATV Projects India rose 1.00% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.6215.26 35 OPM %11.3514.55 -PBDT2.332.27 3 PBT2.012.00 1 NP2.032.01 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content