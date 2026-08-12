ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 1.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 20.62 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India rose 1.00% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.6215.2611.3514.552.332.272.012.002.032.01

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