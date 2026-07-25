AU SFB Q1 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 796 cr; assets quality improves

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported 37.03% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 795.95 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 580.85 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income climbed 15.47% YoY to Rs 5,991.95 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies increased 9.39% YoY to Rs 1,435.47 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,312.21 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew 32% YoY to Rs 2,695 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 47 basis points to 5.9%.

Total deposits increased 24% YoY to Rs 1,57,727 crore as of 30 June 2026. Current account deposits rose 34% YoY to Rs 8,498 crore, while savings account deposits grew 19% YoY to Rs 36,902 crore. Consequently, CASA deposits advanced 22% YoY to Rs 45,399 crore, with the CASA ratio standing at 29%.

The bank's gross loan portfolio (GLP) expanded 23% YoY to Rs 1,44,250 crore in Q1 FY27. Asset quality improved during the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declining to 2.10% as of 30 June 2026 from 2.47% a year earlier. The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.76% from 0.88%. Slippages fell 22% YoY to Rs 798 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,027 crore in Q1 FY26. The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, remained stable at 85%. The bank's capital position remained healthy, with the capital adequacy ratio at 18.9% and the Tier I capital adequacy ratio at 17.1% as of 30 June 2026.

During Q1, Bank successfully rolled out agentic AI-enabled gold loan origination platform in a controlled environment. A mobile-native version is now live and will start extending this to branches in a calibrated manner Meanwhile, the bank's board has approved the elevation of Yogesh Jain, currently serving as the chief operating officer (COO), to the position of deputy chief executive officer (Deputy CEO) with effect from 25 July 2026. He will continue to report to the managing director & CEO and will remain part of the bank's senior management personnel (SMP). AU Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking, treasury operations, and other services.