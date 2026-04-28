AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 831.87 crore in Q4 FY26, up 65.15% as against Rs 503.70 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Total income surged 14.29% to Rs 5,750.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 5031.27 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1,082.08 crore in the Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 64.66% year-on-year.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 2,582 crore in Q4 FY26, up 23% YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 5.9% in Q4 FY26, compared to 5.8% in Q4 FY25.

The banks pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) for Q4 FY26 grew 5% YoY and 11% QoQ to Rs 1,352 crore. The bank's total deposits increased 23% YoY and 10% QoQ to Rs 152,661 crore in Q4 FY26.

CASA deposits increased by 20% YoY to Rs 43,357 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 36,253 crore in Q4 FY25; the CASA ratio was at 28% as of 31 March 2026. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies declined to Rs 269.43 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 635.11 crore a year ago, falling 57.58% year-on-year and 18.64% sequentially. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,756 crore as on 31 March 2026 as against Rs 2,477 crore as of 31 March 2025. The bank's net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 990 crore as of 31 March 2026 as against Rs 791 crore as of 31 March 2025.

The ratio of gross NPA stood at 2.03% versus 2.30% quarter-on-quarter, while net NPA came in at 0.74% versus 0.88% in the previous quarter. Cost of funds declined 12 bps sequentially to 6.49%. Core other income increased 14% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 748 crore, while overall other income stood at Rs 731 crore, down 4% year-on-year but up 1% sequentially. Operating expenses rose 26% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,962 crore. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 59.2% in Q4 FY26 from 59.7% in Q3 FY26, excluding exceptional items. Pre-provisioning operating profit increased 5% year-on-year and 11% sequentially to Rs 1,352 crore.

Return on assets stood at 1.8% for Q4 FY26 and 1.6% for FY26, while return on equity was 17.0% for the quarter and 14.2% for the full year. The cost-to-assets ratio declined to 4.1% in FY26 from 4.3% in FY25, excluding the CGFMU premium. The gross loan portfolio grew 21% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,40,327 crore. Secured businesses, including retail and commercial, rose 23% year-on-year and 7% sequentially. Unsecured businesses, comprising MFI, credit card, and personal loans, grew 7% sequentially, led by MFI and personal loans, while declining 1% year-on-year. Credit cost improved to 0.96% of average assets in FY26 from 1.3% in FY25 and stood at 1%, including the CGFMU premium.

During Q4 FY26, the bank added 64 physical touchpoints, including 13 new deposit branches, taking the total network to 2,790. Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, We have strengthened our franchise, embedded technology into our core, and invested in every dimension that matters like governance, leadership, distribution, and scale. This month, we launched our first agentic AI platform and our first AI-native loan origination system on that platform, signalling our intent to fundamentally reimagine banking. I am genuinely excited about what lies ahead and look forward to sharing more in the quarters to come. The strength of our foundation and the quality of our franchise give me confidence that as we approach our universal banking milestone, we do so with clarity of purpose and conviction in our trajectory. We are deeply grateful to the Government of India, RBI, and our other regulators; our customers; our shareholders; our team; and every stakeholder who makes this journey possible.

On a full-year basis, the bank's net profit surged 25.42% to Rs 2,641.25 crore on a 16.27% surge in total income to Rs 2,1614.28 crore in FY26 over FY25. Meanwhile, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (face value Rs 10, i.e., 10%) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM. The dividend will be paid after approval. Further, the bank has appointed Gaurav Jain as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from April 27, 2026. He was earlier serving as interim CFO from September 26, 2025. An all-India rank holder Chartered Accountant and MBA from Kellogg School of Management, he brings over two decades of global experience across India, London, and New York, having worked with Morgan Stanley, Lloyds Banking Group, Tech Mahindra, and PwC. He will continue as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the bank.