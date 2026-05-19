AU Small Finance Bank collaborates with Intellect to accelerate its AI-first banking transition

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) announced its collaboration with Intellect Design Arena, a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, adopting its Purple Fabric platform, the world's first Open Business Impact AI platform. Through this collaboration, AU SFB aims to accelerate its journey towards becoming an AI-first bank and build a scalable, technology-led banking franchise powered by enterprise-wide intelligence.

This engagement marks a defining milestone in the adoption of enterprise AI in Indian banking, bringing together AU SFB's AI-first ambition and Intellect's AI-first banking capabilities to deliver enterprise-wide intelligence at scale. It also reflects Intellect's commitment to leveraging First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking to reimagine enterprise AI and drive scalable, outcome-driven transformation.