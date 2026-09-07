AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1057, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 51.05% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 5.29% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1057, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 1.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57369.65, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.66 lakh shares in last one month.