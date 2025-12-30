Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.23%, Gains for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.23%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 998.75, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.64% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% gain in NIFTY and a 15.95% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 998.75, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25911.6. The Sensex is at 84587.19, down 0.13%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added around 5.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58932.35, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 997.6, up 1.2% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 78.64% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% gain in NIFTY and a 15.95% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

