AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 3.72%, rises for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1034.75, up 3.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 2.95% jump in the Nifty Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1034.75, up 3.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 21.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56582.35, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1035.45, up 3.68% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 68.58% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 2.95% jump in the Nifty Bank index.