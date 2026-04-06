AU Small Finance Bank rises as total deposits rise 23% YoY to Rs 1.53 lakh crore in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank rose 1.83% to Rs 883.95 after the bank reported a 22.8% YoY growth in total deposits to Rs 1,52,660 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,24,269 crore as of 31 March 2025.

On a sequential basis, total deposits increased 10.3% from Rs 1,38,415 crore as of 31 December 2025.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 43,360 crore as of 31 March 2026, up 19.6% YoY and 8.5% QoQ. The CASA ratio declined to 28.4% as of 31 March 2026, compared to 29.2% as of 31 March 2025 and 28.9% as of 31 December 2025.

Gross advances rose 25.1% YoY to Rs 1,36,040 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,08,778 crore as of 31 March 2025, while increasing 8.7% QoQ from Rs 1,25,209 crore as of 31 December 2025.