AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.11% to Rs 5302.74 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 37.03% to Rs 795.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 580.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 21.11% to Rs 5302.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4378.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5302.744378.4456.2452.581063.98778.911063.98778.91795.95580.86

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