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AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 21.11% to Rs 5302.74 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 37.03% to Rs 795.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 580.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 21.11% to Rs 5302.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4378.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income5302.744378.44 21 OPM %56.2452.58 -PBDT1063.98778.91 37 PBT1063.98778.91 37 NP795.95580.86 37

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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