Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AUDROC reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

AUDROC reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of AUDROC reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.990 0 OPM %4.040 -PBDT0.04-0.42 LP PBT0.04-0.42 LP NP0.04-0.42 LP

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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