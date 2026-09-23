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Augmont Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 15.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.20% to Rs 18945.59 crore

Net profit of Augmont Enterprises declined 15.29% to Rs 57.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.20% to Rs 18945.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14551.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18945.5914551.62 30 OPM %0.280.69 -PBDT83.71102.65 -18 PBT81.79101.01 -19 NP57.7368.15 -15

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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