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Augmont Enterprises drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 15% YoY to Rs 58 cr

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Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Augmont Enterprises declined 2.79% to Rs 861.65 after the company reported a 15.29% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, jumped 30.2% year on year to Rs 18,945.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 19.03% YoY to Rs 81.78 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA fell 18.5% to Rs 84.12 crore from Rs 103.22 crore in Q1 FY26, while EBITDA margin declined to 0.44% from 0.71%.

Revenue from the Augmont SPOT platform increased 55.77% YoY to Rs 15,418.88 crore during the quarter. Within the platform, revenue from gold-Augmont SPOT rose 67.56% to Rs 13,380.26 crore, while revenue from silver-Augmont SPOT increased 6.57% to Rs 2,038.62 crore.

On a volume basis, the company sold 8.90 metric tonnes (MT) of gold and 84.07 MT of silver during Q1 FY27.

Revenue from international sales declined 51.13% YoY to Rs 1806.37 crore in Q1 FY27.

Augmont Enterprises listed on the stock exchanges on 31 August 2026. The stock debuted at Rs 956 on the BSE, representing a 21.32% premium over its issue price of Rs 788 per share.

Augmont Enterprises is an integrated gold and silver platform operating across the value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and gold-backed financial services. The company serves businesses and consumers through its Augmont SPOT enterprise platform.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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