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Augmont Enterprises empanelled by NSE to promote Electronic Gold Receipts

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Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Partnership aims to support EGR creation and extinguishment and promote trading in electronic gold receipts

Augmont Enterprises has been empanelled by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) as a key partner for the promotion of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR).

Under the partnership, Augmont will provide technical and operational support for the development of the EGR product. The company will also use its experience across the gold value chain to support the creation and extinguishment of EGRs.

EGRs are dematerialised securities representing ownership of physical gold stored in SEBI-accredited vaults. The receipts are held electronically through depositories and are backed by physical gold. They can be traded on the exchange. <>P> Augmont said the partnership is aimed at facilitating the conversion of physical gold into EGRs and the conversion of EGRs back into physical gold within the regulated ecosystem.

According to the company, the partnership is expected to support wider participation in EGRs and strengthen the digital framework for gold trading. The initiative will cover stakeholders including jewellers, refiners, traders and institutional investors.

Augmont Enterprises operates across refining, bullion trading, digital gold, consumer products and technology-enabled platforms. The company serves institutional participants, jewellers, businesses and retail investors across the gold and silver value chain.

The stock listed on the exchanges on 31 August 2026. It debuted at Rs 956 on the BSE, a 21.32% premium to its issue price of Rs 788 per share.

On a consolidated basis, Augmont Enterprises' net profit declined 15.29% to Rs 57.73 crore while net sales rose 30.20% to Rs 18945.59 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

Shares of Augmont Enterprises rose 1.26% to settle at Rs 875 on Friday, 25 September 2026.

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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