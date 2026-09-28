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Augmont partners with NSE for development and promotion of EGR

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Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Augmont Enterprises has been empanelled by National Stock Exchange of India as a key partner for the promotion of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR). This is strategic partnership designed to simplify the process of EGR creation and extinguishment, and to promote trading in EGRs, further deepening India's gold ecosystem.

Under this partnership, Augmont will bring its rich experience across the gold value chain to enhance the digital framework, together with providing the necessary technical and on-the-ground support for the development of the EGR product. The partnership is expected to facilitate the seamless conversion of physical gold into EGRs, and of EGRs back into physical gold, within the regulated ecosystem.

EGRs are dematerialized securities that represent ownership of physical gold, which is securely stored in SEBI accredited vaults and held electronically through depositories. Each EGR is fully backed by physical gold and is tradable on the exchange, seamlessly integrating gold into the formal financial system. With this partnership, NSE aims to further strengthen a robust and transparent ecosystem for gold trading, enabling efficient price discovery, improved market participation, and enhanced trust across stakeholders including jewellers, refiners, traders, and institutional investors.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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