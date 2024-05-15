Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro hits the roof after Q4 PAT rises 4% QoQ to Rs 39 cr; board OKs bonus issue of 1:1

Aurionpro hits the roof after Q4 PAT rises 4% QoQ to Rs 39 cr; board OKs bonus issue of 1:1

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurionpro Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 2,634 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 4% to Rs 39.46 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 37.87 crore posted in previous quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 7% to Rs 246.87 crore as compared with Rs 230.75 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit surged 48% and revenue grew 29% in Q4 FY24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit before tax jumped 27.39% YoY to Rs 45 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 52 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 30% YoY. EBITDA margin increased by 6 bps to 21.27% in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 21.21% in Q4 FY23.

In Q4 FY24, revenue from software services stood at Rs 147 crore (up 13.95% YoY), revenue from sale of equipment & product license was Rs 100 crore (up 150% YoY).

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.28% to Rs 142.92 crore on 34.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 887.47 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the proposal of issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Further, the companys board has also declared a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for FY24.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aurionpro Solutions inks 6-year contract with State Bank of India

Aurionpro Solutions hits the roof on 67% acquisition in Arya.ai

Aurionpro Solutions wins orders of Rs 10 cr for its Interact Suite

Aurionpro Solutions allots 18.88 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Aurionpro Solutions to acquire majority stake in Mumbai-based start-up Arya.ai.

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Japan Market end flats

Nifty slides below 22,200; European Mkt opens higher

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell MR product tanker 'Jag Pranam'

Robust growth momentum to continue in India says OPEC, Manufacturing expected to be a key driver of expansion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story