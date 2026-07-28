Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 358.07 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 10.62% to Rs 45.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 358.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 336.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.358.07336.8217.1720.2463.7269.8352.3259.7945.8651.31

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