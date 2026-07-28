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Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.31% to Rs 358.07 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 10.62% to Rs 45.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.31% to Rs 358.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 336.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales358.07336.82 6 OPM %17.1720.24 -PBDT63.7269.83 -9 PBT52.3259.79 -12 NP45.8651.31 -11

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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