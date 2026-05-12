Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 345.57 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 22.21% to Rs 61.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 345.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.43% to Rs 209.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 1411.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1172.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.