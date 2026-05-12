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Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 345.57 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 22.21% to Rs 61.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 345.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.43% to Rs 209.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.30% to Rs 1411.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1172.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales345.57326.95 6 1411.091172.97 20 OPM %19.3320.17 -20.0120.61 - PBDT75.9568.54 11 301.51255.26 18 PBT65.6459.86 10 262.23228.83 15 NP61.5150.33 22 209.31186.17 12

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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