Aurionpro Solutions launches Fintra - an AI-native trade finance platform

Aurionpro Solutions announced the launch of Fintra, an AI native trade finance platform that uses specialized AI agents to process trade finance instruments, paired with an operating layer designed for human governance at every decision point.

Trade finance remains one of banking's most document-heavy and manual workflows, with the International Chamber of Commerce estimating a 70% rejection rate on first presentation, and an architecture largely unchanged in thirty years. Fintra rebuilds this architecture end-to-end for the future of trade finance. Specialized AI agents handle document processing, compliance screening, clause recommendation, and risk scoring, while bankers focus on judgment, relationships, and governance, with full SWIFT, General Ledger, and limits management integration built in.