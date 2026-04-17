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Aurionpro Solutions launches Fintra - an AI-native trade finance platform

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Aurionpro Solutions announced the launch of Fintra, an AI native trade finance platform that uses specialized AI agents to process trade finance instruments, paired with an operating layer designed for human governance at every decision point.

Trade finance remains one of banking's most document-heavy and manual workflows, with the International Chamber of Commerce estimating a 70% rejection rate on first presentation, and an architecture largely unchanged in thirty years. Fintra rebuilds this architecture end-to-end for the future of trade finance. Specialized AI agents handle document processing, compliance screening, clause recommendation, and risk scoring, while bankers focus on judgment, relationships, and governance, with full SWIFT, General Ledger, and limits management integration built in.

Fintra is the first product built on Aurion AI, Aurionpro's AI-native banking software stack combining proprietary domain-specific models, an AI engineering framework, a governed agent runtime, and deep integration with core banking systems. Additional platforms across corporate lending, retail lending, transaction banking, and supply chain finance will follow on this same foundation.

Trade finance cannot afford AI that guesses. Every Fintra decision runs through the Confidence-Gated Handoff Protocol (CGHP), evaluating confidence, materiality, regulatory mandate, and novelty before routing to a human. Every decision is logged and every reasoning chain is fully auditable. Fintra reflects Aurionpro's conviction that the next generation of banking software will not be built by adding AI features to legacy platforms, but by rebuilding the core workflows of the bank on AI-native foundations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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