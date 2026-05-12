Aurionpro Solutions has reported 22.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.51 crore on a 5.7% rise in revenue to Rs 345.57 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 279.66 crore, up 6.8% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 1.3% YoY to Rs 67 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 80.5 basis points YoY to 19.4% in the March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 66.72 crore, up by 13.2% from Rs 58.96 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 209.31 crore (up 12.4% YoY) and Rs 1,411.09 crore (up 20.3% YoY), respectively.

Ashish Rai, Group CEO of Aurionpro Solutions, said: We accelerated both expensed and capitalized investments significantly to capture the generational opportunities opening up in AI and data centres, and we navigated the impact of the war in MEA, a key growth market for both our segments. We have continued to grow strongly despite the change, because the work we do is increasingly central to where our customers want to go. The enterprise technology stack, and Banking stack in particular, is being rebuilt from the ground up, and we are increasingly at the center of this rebuild. After decades of incremental modernisation, banks are redesigning their core software estate around AI agents, foundation models, modern software rails, and real-time data.

Trade finance, lending, treasury, transaction banking, payments, every domain we are in, is in motion at once. Windows like this open rarely, this one will reshape global banking software, and we intend to be one of the firms that shapes it. We are approaching inflection points across several of our businesses at once. This is why we are stepping up our investments now, with urgency, at scale and with our best talent, to match the opportunity. We enter FY27 with an order book exceeding Rs 1,800 crore and a healthy pipeline across the two segments. We will remain watchful on the macro and geopolitical environment, which could continue to delay execution in MEA, as we saw in Q4."