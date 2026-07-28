Aurionpro Solutions slips after Q1 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Aurionpro Solutions declined 7.67% to Rs 770.10 after the company reported 10.62% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.86 crore on a 6.31% rise in revenue to Rs 358.07 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 312.42 crore, up 15.5% YoY.

While EBITDA declined 9.08% YoY to Rs 61 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 300 basis points YoY to 17.2% in the June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 52.32 crore, down 13.79% from Rs 60.69 crore in Q1 FY26.

Ashish Rai, Group CEO of Aurionpro Solutions, said, Q1 was a quarter of disciplined execution amid good deal closures and accelerating project revenue conversion. Revenue conversion improved from Q4, and sequential growth was stronger than typically seen in Q1 in recent years, but conversion remains modestly below our normal trajectory. This reflects transient factors: seasonality, raising input costs due to supply chain disruptions, timing shifts in a few projects, and geopolitical disruption in MEA. We expect these effects to normalise over the next one to two quarters. Importantly, we enter the year with a strong order book across Banking and TIG and improving execution momentum.

Demand across our businesses remains robust. We secured a significant Transaction Banking mandate from a leading Indian bank and added strategic wins across Transit as well Data Centre solutions. Transaction Banking continues to see substantial opportunities in South Asia and MEA, with pipeline traction building from our expansion into Southeast Asia and Europe. Enterprise AI offerings from Arya.ai are seeing strong demand across banking and insurance as customers move towards deployment. Transit is becoming increasingly global, supported by a materially expanded pipeline. As Data Centre delivery capacity comes online and execution scales, we expect growth to move above its recent 4050% trajectory into a higher band. The momentum across the transit and data center segments remains robust, reinforcing their positions as high growth businesses.

We are entering a platform shift in banking software. As AI diffuses across business processes, software will evolve from systems that record and automate to systems that reason, learn and act, with deep domain and operational context. This gives Aurionpro an opportunity to reimagine software that services missioncritical workflows and allow us to deepen wallet share and expand market share. We are completing key build-outs across our AI-native banking stack; as they mature, we will redeploy capacity towards customer implementations, accelerating revenue conversion through the year. We will invest with conviction while calibrating R&D to sustain healthy margins. The true test of an enterprise is not whether conditions remain predictable, but whether it can adapt when they do not and keep advancing its mission. The last couple of quarters and the geopolitical disruptions tested us; our teams responded splendidly by broadening demand generation towards the US, Southeast Asia and Europe while executing with focus. With a strong order book, healthy pipeline and improving project momentum, we expect growth to build through the year and accelerate meaningfully in the second half. Our long-term trajectory remains firmly intact, and our conviction in the opportunity ahead has never been stronger.