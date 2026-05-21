Aurionpro wins 3-year deal with US based fintech platforms

Aurionpro Solutions, through its US-based subsidiary Aurionpro Fintech Inc., announced its largest order win in the US market with the signing of a strategic three-year engagement with one of the leading fintech platforms in the United States specializing in digital insurance payments. The engagement marks a significant expansion of Aurionpro's existing relationship with the customer, which currently leverages our cutting-edge payments framework software and allied services.

Under the expanded mandate, Aurionpro will deliver its proprietary software and advanced technology solutions, including enhancement and maintenance of the existing payment platform, cloud and DevOps solutions, as well as AI and data engineering support. The engagement is expected to generate more than USD 33 million in revenue over the contract period.