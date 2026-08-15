Auro Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 216.61% to Rs 8.77 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 216.61% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.772.77 217 OPM %37.630.72 -PBDT2.040.16 1175 PBT1.13-0.11 LP NP1.05-0.11 LP
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