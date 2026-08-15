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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auro Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Auro Laboratories reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 216.61% to Rs 8.77 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 216.61% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.772.77 217 OPM %37.630.72 -PBDT2.040.16 1175 PBT1.13-0.11 LP NP1.05-0.11 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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