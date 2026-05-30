Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 148.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.84% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories rose 148.72% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.84% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.85% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.45% to Rs 30.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.