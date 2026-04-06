Aurobindo Pharma approves transfer of its generic formations products biz to Auropharm

At board meeting held on 06 April 2026

The board of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on 06 April 2026 has approved the transfer of the Company's domestic branded generic pharmaceutical formulations products business on a going concern basis through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to Auropharm (previously known as Auro Pharma), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It is in line with the Company's strategy in further streamlining and accelerating Company's domestic business for faster growth.